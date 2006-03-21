How to Remove Ketchup Stains

Ketchup is a lot better on hot dogs and french fries than your brand-new couch. These stain removal tips will help keep that sofa looking like it was just delivered from the store.

Remove Ketchup Stains From:

Acetate, Burlap, Carpet/Synthetic, Carpet/Wool, Fiberglass, Rayon, Rope Silk, Triacetate Wool

Gently scrape (the method of using a scraping tool to gently lift off excess solid or caked-on stains) any excess from fabric. Apply K2r Spot Lifter (except on acetate blends). Apply a dry spotter to the stain and cover with an absorbent pad dampened with the dry spotter. Keep the stain and pad moist. Let it stand as long as any stain is being removed. Change the pad as it picks up the stain. When no more stain is being removed, reapply K2r Spot Lifter (except on acetate blends). Allow to dry. Cover with a clean pad that has been dipped in the enzyme presoak solution and squeezed nearly dry. Let stand for 30 minutes, adding more solution as needed to keep the area warm and moist, but do not let the wet area spread. Flush (the method of applying stain remover to loosen staining materials and residue from stain removers) with water and allow to dry. On carpets, place a clean dry pad over the area and weight it down. When no more liquid is being absorbed, allow to air dry thoroughly.

Acrylic Fabric, Cotton, Linen, Modacrylic, Ny!on, Olefin, Polyester, Spandex

Scrape as much of the excess as possible with a spatula. Apply a wet spotter and work into the fabric. Rinse thoroughly with water and launder. If laundering must wait, and there is any stain remaining, apply an enzyme presoak paste and let it work awhile, keeping the paste moist. Thoroughly rinse area to remove all traces of enzyme presoak paste. Allow to dry and launder as soon as possible.

Acrylic Plastic, Aluminum, Asphalt, Bamboo Bronze, Cane, Ceramic Glass/Tile, Chromium, Copper Cork, Enamel Glass, Gold Iron lvory, Linoleum, Paint/Flat, Paint/Gloss, Pewter, Plexiglas, Polyurethane,Porcelain Dishes, Stainless Steel, Tin, Vinyl Clothing, Vinyl Tile, Vinyl Wallcovering, Zinc

Wipe up spills as soon as possible (the tomato in ketchup can permanently stain many of these surfaces) with a cloth or sponge dipped in warm sudsy water. Rinse with clean water and wipe dry.

Alabaster, Bluestone, Concrete, Flagstone, Granite, Limestone, Marble, Masonry Tile, Sandstone, Slate, Terrazzo

Remove excess. Wipe with a cloth dipped in a solution of washing soda or detergent in warm water. If any stain remains, mix a poultice of water, mild bleach, and a powdered detergent and apply to the stained area. Cover with a damp cloth to retard evaporation. When stain is gone, rinse well and wipe dry.

Leather, Suede

Mix a solution of mild soap in lukewarm water. Swish to create a great volume of suds. Apply only the foam with a sponge. Wipe dry with a clean cloth. On leather only, follow with Tannery Vintage Leather Cleaner & Conditioner or Fiebings Saddle Soap to condition the leather.

Silver

Take care of silver as soon as possible, as tomato can pit the metal. Wash silver in hot soapy water. Rinse in hot water and wipe dry with a clean soft cloth.

Wallpaper

Wipe immediately, as catsup often permanently stains wallpaper. Use a damp cloth or sponge, overlapping strokes to prevent streaks. Gently pat dry.

Wood

Ketchup spills usually occur on wood (tabletops, etc.) that has a treated surface, such as polyurethane sealer. Wiping these surfaces with a damp cloth is sufficient to remove the spill. Nontreated surfaces should be wiped immediately with a cloth dipped in warm sudsy water, rinsed with a clean damp cloth, wiped dry, and polished or waxed as usual.

