How to Remove Tomato Juice and Tomato Sauce Stains

Keep flavor in the food, not your shirt. Magda Zurawska

Tomat­o juice and tomato sauce are essential ingredients in many dishes. Unfortunately, they also leave unsightly orange stains. Follow these tips to remove tomato stains from your household surfaces.

These stain removal techniques will help you make sure tomato juice and sauce remain at the table where they belong.

Advertisement

First, identify the affected material, then follow the tips on these pages to get rid of that ugly stain: