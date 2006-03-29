How to Remove Tomato Juice and Tomato Sauce Stains

Tomato juice and tomato sauce are essential ingredients in many dishes. Unfortunately, they also leave unsightly orange stains. Follow these tips to remove tomato stains from your household surfaces.
These stain removal techniques will help you make sure tomato juice and sauce remain at the table where they belong.
First, identify the affected material, then follow the tips on these pages to get rid of that ugly stain:
- Non-washable fabrics such as Acetate, Carpet (synthetic or wool), Fiberglass, Rayon, Rope, Triacetate and Wool
- Washable fabrics such as Acrylic Fabric, Modacrylic, Nylon, Olefin, Polyester and Spandex
- Household surfaces such as Acrylic Plastic, Aluminum, Asphalt, Bamboo, Brass, Bronze, Cane, Ceramic Glass/Tile, Copper, Enamel, Glass, Grout, Iron, Paint (flat or gloss), Plexiglas, Polyurethane, Porcelain Dishes, Porcelain Fixtures, Stainless Steel, Vinyl Clothing and Vinyl Wallcovering
- Stone surfaces such as Bluestone, Brick, Concrete, Flagstone, Granite, Masonry Tile, Slate and Terrazzo
- Cork, Linoleum and Vinyl Tile
- Cotton and Linen
- Leather and Suede
- Marble
- Silver
- Wood