Leatherleaf fern or Baker fern (Dryopteris erythrosora), a type of foliage from the Far East, is available all year around.

The 6 to 20-inch, glossy, dark green, lacy, triangular fronds are often used as foundations for elegant arrangements and as background material for corsages.

If one to three inches are cut off the ends and the stems are placed in warm water, the fronds will last from one to two weeks.

Leatherleaf ferns can be pressed for use in dry arrangements.

