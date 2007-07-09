Bathroom Decorating Ideas

©2Rutt of Atlanta/John Umberger A black metal side table with characteristic Empire crossed- lance legs offers space for a few extra toiletries and accessories.

There's no mistaking the French influence in these baths. Refined but not stuffy, they're filled with élan and a quintessentially chic spirit. One, enlisting the spirit of Cinderella or perhaps Marie Antoinette, has a distinctly coquettish air.

Faux accents are at their finest here, such as the painted drapery rod and swathe over the door that complements the faux drapery on the vanity mirror. The other bath, a restrained homage to the Napoleonic Empire period, uses black accents to create excitement with elegance. (The old designer's dictum that every room can benefit from a bit of shiny black gets put to good use in these two rooms.)

What's key to keeping these decorating ideas from becoming cliché? Sophisticated, largely neutral color schemes confined to a palette of white, cream, tan, brown, and black, plus a wash of sage green in one and a hint of old rose in the other.

While French Provincial incorporates specific styles from times past, contemporary designs feature a variety of themes influenced by modern times. Learn more about contemporary bathroom decorating on the next page.

