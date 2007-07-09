Bathroom Decorating Ideas

©Kohler The mottled-color textured wall behind this pedestal sink sets off its sharp black-and-white design.

While many people would be tempted to turn this generously sized bath into a Renaissance showplace, this owner clearly had something else in mind. The extremely confident minimalist design ends up making even more of all that space.

Borrowing concepts from the industrial loft-style design aesthetic, this bath uses a color scheme of high-contrast neutrals and dramatically simple shapes repeated throughout the space. Most of these shapes are curved; notably, the oval black rail around the showpiece tub.

Advertisement

Using curved shapes makes a huge difference in giving a stark space an inviting air. This room would have a very different feeling if the tub were enclosed in a square frame and the sink were housed in a squared-off vanity.

" " ©Kohler This classic slipper tub looks brand new with its black steel frame and brushed-metal feet.

That's not to say sharper geometrics don't have their place here: The rectangular windows, with their characteristically modern horizontal dividers, admit floods of light. Some might say space and light are among the few real luxuries. This owner clearly agrees.

Some also think space and light should be the only components of a bathroom design. Learn about how minimalism brings elegance of simplicity to design on the following page.

To get more decorating ideas as well as tips and information on decorating your home, visit: