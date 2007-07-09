Bathroom Decorating Ideas

Kohler Co. Highly functional universal bathroom fixtures ensure easy access.

It's not enough for a bath to be beautiful. For you and your family, you want a bath that is also safe.

The National Kitchen and Bath Association (NKBA) has a number of guidelines to help you design a room that will assure livability for the young and the old as well as those people who may have special physical needs.

Handy grab bars, wider doorways, and whirlpool tubs with fold-down seats, for example, are three "universal access" benefits that will be smart today and for all the years to come.

But that's not to say you have to sacrifice style. Lavatories that offer the convenience of countertop installation while permitting full wheelchair accessibility, say, can be as stunning as this bath proves.

Tiles with a nonslip finish are forever appealing, especially when their color is one of the new cheery citrus-greenish-yellow tones so currently popular.

If you like streamlined styling, consider giving your bathroom a minimalist look. Get specific decorating ideas in the next section.

