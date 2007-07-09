Bathroom Decorating Ideas

©Kohler Co. A white bathroom forms a dazzling backdrop for antique or vintage pieces.

A pleasing harmony of past and present is achieved in this dark-floored, roomy bath. The new streamlined fixtures call to mind designs from the '20s and '30s. But incorporated in this white-on-white space, the fixtures take on an understated contemporary tone.

For furnishings, the owners looked to simple pieces that would complement the pale bead-board paneling and add interest simultaneously.

" " ©Kohler Co. A dark medicine cabinet provides contrast to the bright walls.

For example: A dark-stained wooden ladder steps in as decoration and also to hold extra towels, a tiny wooden stool becomes a tub-side table, and a woven basket hides supplies. Rather than the traditional white medicine cabinet, this one has gone dark -- a fine contrast to the brilliant walls.

Still, the focal point is the bathing area with its surplus of windows. Simple sheers, which are in demand now as part of the 21st-century urge to pare down, diffuse the light and help make the tub an oasis of serenity.

