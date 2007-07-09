Bathroom Decorating Ideas

©Green & Proppe Design Inc. This bathroom's fixtures and materials are in synch with the house's age.

No bright yellow rubber duckies lined up in this elegant bath. Instead, there are fixtures and materials that maintain the original flavor of the home.

Built in 1894, the old Victorian Shingle-style house was recently revamped from top to bottom without sacrificing any of its charm.

The custom-designed stained-glass windows and the light fixtures above the vanity in the new master suite addition, for example, are both in sync with the structure's age. The durable tiled floor also helps create the right tone.

To facilitate a harried couple, there are dual sinks and a separate shower enclosure, both modern amenities that are very popular today. But the design is so well handled, nothing appears too glaringly new.

To change the room's mood according to the season, the owners can simply switch towel colors. The neutral palette will accommodate a large variety of color choices as well as bright patterns.

