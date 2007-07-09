Bathroom Decorating Ideas

©Rutt of Atlanta/John Umberger A custom vanity features a lighted swivel mirror and pull-out clothes and trash hampers to help keep clutter under wraps.

A new master suite in a handsome home, circa 1922, is a quietly luxurious retreat. A wealth of quality surfacing materials and intelligent design touches makes the space wonderfully livable as well as beautiful.

Safety was important from the start to these homeowners, so grab bars were secured on each side of the tub; the tub deck was kept clear of fittings for easy, seated entry; and a textured, nonskid ceramic tile floor and a built-in solid-surfacing bench were installed in the shower.

" " ©Rutt of Atlanta/John Umberger Tumbled-marble floors were installed diagonally to create an extra-spacious look.

Custom cherry cabinets feature a beaded design on the door and drawer fronts that is elegant without being ostentatious. On the upper cabinets, glass-mullioned doors are curtained in pure white sheers for an airy, vintage look that keeps personal items out of sight. Open shelving shows off silver miniatures and favorite photos, while keeping towels handy.

