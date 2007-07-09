Bedroom Decorating Ideas

Comfortable and Cozy Bedroom
Your bedroom should suit your personality. If you are a traditionalist at heart but prefer your interiors carefully edited and somewhat casual, a room like this should be a match.
The snowy linens and the easy-to-do window treatment emphasize that this is a room where dreams are made. The dark wood furnishings against the soothing palette of creams and white display their shapes to best advantage.
Advertisement
But what's included here is only what's needed: an inviting bed for dreaming, a mirrored armoire to hold clothing and electronics, and two very comfortable wing chairs where you and yours can sit and relax.
The porcelain, pottery, and art bring forth just a hint of color to complement the sea view. And there's a bit of architectural detailing to add character to the simple white mantel. Soft wall-to-wall carpeting pampers bare feet.
For bedroom décor reminiscent of a Caribbean island vacation, try the ideas in the next section.
To get more decorating ideas as well as tips and information on decorating your home, visit: