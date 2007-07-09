Bedroom Decorating Ideas

©Janet Brown Interiors, Eric Roth Photography White linens and an inviting bed transform this room into a sanctuary.

Your bedroom should suit your personality. If you are a traditionalist at heart but prefer your interiors carefully edited and somewhat casual, a room like this should be a match.

The snowy linens and the easy-to-do window treatment emphasize that this is a room where dreams are made. The dark wood furnishings against the soothing palette of creams and white display their shapes to best advantage.

Advertisement

" " Comfortable wing chairs in the sitting area add to the room's cozy feel. ©Janet Brown Interiors, Eric Roth Photography

But what's included here is only what's needed: an inviting bed for dreaming, a mirrored armoire to hold clothing and electronics, and two very comfortable wing chairs where you and yours can sit and relax.

The porcelain, pottery, and art bring forth just a hint of color to complement the sea view. And there's a bit of architectural detailing to add character to the simple white mantel. Soft wall-to-wall carpeting pampers bare feet.

For bedroom décor reminiscent of a Caribbean island vacation, try the ideas in the next section.

To get more decorating ideas as well as tips and information on decorating your home, visit: