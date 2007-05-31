Home & Garden
Baby Nursery Decorating Ideas

by Heidi Tyline King & Mary Wynn Ryan

Pattern Play Baby Nursery Decorating Idea

Against bright colored walls, the effect of black furniture is quite contemporary. Designer: Karen Graham Interiors. Armoire: IMG. Crib and dresser/changing table: Vermont Precision
Pattern play is important to consider when brainstorming baby nursery decorating ideas. Intricate patterns galore create a visual feast in this extraordinary room inspired by treasures of the Far East.

This exciting space boasts a unique focal point: A lacquered, gilded armoire covered in elaborate scenes is a delight for the eyes. Boldly overscaled for a conventional-size children's bedroom, the antique reproduction armoire delivers big drama that won't be outgrown.

In keeping with the Asian-inspired mood, black lacquered children's furniture is sculpturally handsome. To keep the look from being too formal or severe, a lovely aqua tint covers the walls and floor. Asian-inspired fabrics with bright clear colors on white backgrounds add a fresh lighthearted air.

Learn more about enticing color schemes on the next page.

