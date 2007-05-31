Baby Nursery Decorating Ideas

A custom rug bordered with animals underscores the Noah's ark theme. Designer: Karen Cashman, Perspectives © David VanScott

Color scheme is an important decision to make when decorating your baby's nursery. Two of the most popular themes for little boys' rooms are animals and vehicles. These two themes make charming use of such tried-and-true concepts with a wealth of designer details and enticing color schemes.

In one room, a Noah's ark theme starts with fresh apple green and medium blue then punches it up with shots of red and other warm hues.

Another decorating idea includes sunny yellow stripes and checks that make a cheerful background for planes, cars, and other vehicles in green and red. A multicolor crib ensemble and deftly upholstered mini wing chairs add even more charm. Rambunctious or studious, a little boy's imagination can still be sparked by a clever, kid-friendly design. Start with a motif you think he'll love, and take off from there!

