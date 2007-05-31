Pumpkins and cabbages appear in a room inspired by Mother Goose's garden. Designer: Jennifer Norris, Jennifer Norris Interiors

Amusingly leaded vintage windows inspired this charming nursery in a venerable house and offer enchanting baby nursery decorating ideas.

The goal was to create a child-friendly nest while honoring the dramatic architecture. One window depicting a leaping bunny worked fine for a nursery, but a new idea was needed to keep the other window's imagery of cats and a pumpkin from looking like Halloween.

The designer chose a theme of Mother Goose's garden to tie in these and other animals and plants. Eventually, the room included cows jumping over the moon, cabbages, a rocking horse, and the fluffy old storytelling fowl herself.

Lots of white and pastel tints are balanced by rich dark wood tones and antique artworks. The effect is a lightened-up Victorian-style nursery that looks historically rich yet delicate, fresh, and fun.

