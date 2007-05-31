Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev NEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Home Decor
  4. Nursery Decor

Baby Nursery Decorating Ideas

by Heidi Tyline King & Mary Wynn Ryan

Engaging Enchantment Baby Nursery Decorating Idea

Pumpkins and cabbages appear in a room inspired by Mother Goose's garden. Designer: Jennifer Norris, Jennifer Norris Interiors
Pumpkins and cabbages appear in a room inspired by Mother Goose's garden. Designer: Jennifer Norris, Jennifer Norris Interiors

Amusingly leaded vintage windows inspired this charming nursery in a venerable house and offer enchanting baby nursery decorating ideas.

The goal was to create a child-friendly nest while honoring the dramatic architecture. One window depicting a leaping bunny worked fine for a nursery, but a new idea was needed to keep the other window's imagery of cats and a pumpkin from looking like Halloween.

Advertisement

The designer chose a theme of Mother Goose's garden to tie in these and other animals and plants. Eventually, the room included cows jumping over the moon, cabbages, a rocking horse, and the fluffy old storytelling fowl herself.

Lots of white and pastel tints are balanced by rich dark wood tones and antique artworks. The effect is a lightened-up Victorian-style nursery that looks historically rich yet delicate, fresh, and fun.

The next page offers even more fun decorating ideas for your baby's nursery.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

How to Involve Your Kids in Room Decorating

Trends in Playroom Decor

Spring Decorating Refresh: Baby's Room

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement