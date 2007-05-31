Baby Nursery Decorating Ideas

A trio of flying geese, one garbed as Mother Goose, adds an imaginative touch to this sunny, sky blue nursery. Designer: Pamela DiCapo. Retailer: Lauren Alexandra © Bill Matthews

A confident eye for color and a sure hand with fabrics are both apparent in this whimsical room, which turns a sunny forecast into a precious baby nursery decorating idea. Avoiding the usual clichés, the space is wonderfully clever as well as pretty and soothing. A cute room might use a faux finish to suggest a blue sky with white clouds; this room goes beyond cute to captivating by adding a trio of flying geese, one of them garbed as Mother Goose.

A nicely shaped easy chair and ottoman are always a comfort, but here they reach the realm of art furniture thanks to various cheery fabrics and contrasting piping. Even a simple white lamp shade gets a perky outlook with glued-on pink pompons. The hand-painted golden motif on floor and pillows says it all: This room was born with a sunny disposition that brings warmth to your baby's nursery.

Advertisement

On the next page, you'll learn more about decorating your baby's room with warm colors.