Baby Nursery Decorating Ideas

Sentimental charm is a sweet decorating idea for your baby's nursery. Like a cherished photo from a bygone age, this delicately tinted room re-creates a more sentimental time for a baby girl of today. For all its old-fashioned charm, this room is no museum piece. Washable cotton fabrics, vintage furniture, and unfussy accessories make it easy to live with.

To create this feminine feeling, start with vintage white furniture and add softly faded, gently ruffled fabrics. Delicate tea roses, those most traditional of flowers, take a starring role, appearing on print fabrics and appliqués as well as in simply framed wall art.

Roses are a natural choice for a pink-and-white room, but you could create an equally appealing look with white violets, tiny blue forget-me-nots, or pansies in soft yellow, white, purple, and blue. Lots of options allow for a baby's room to be unique.

