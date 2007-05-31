Baby Nursery Decorating Ideas

Deep barn red delivers all the warmth of scarlet but without the bite. Retailer: The Magic Moon. © Henry Biber

The use of warm colors is a welcoming baby nursery decorating idea. Kids love warm colors, and even a young baby can recognize red. If you've been reluctant to use conventional fire engine red in large doses, consider one of the rich, interesting alternative reds shown here. Coral, cranberry, barn red, and other ruby hues inject a feeling that's both exciting and cozy.

The trick to keeping red manageable is balance. If you opt for red walls, keep the ceiling, floor, furniture, and accessories cool and light. White, cream, pale blue, and light green add serenity to offset red's stimulation. If you choose red furniture that covers a smaller area of the room, you can easily use warm tints on the walls and floor. Yellow, pink, peach, or melon gently continues the warming trend.

The next page focuses a litte less on color schemes and more on integrating your home's unique architecture into the theme of your baby's nursery.