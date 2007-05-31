Baby Nursery Decorating Ideas

White wicker and gauzy white shades set off the sherbet colors of the room. Designer: Diane Holdren, Holdren's Interiors, Inc. Faux finisher/artist: Whitney Brock, Brockworks, Inc. © Travis Manning

Color is the most emotionally compelling element in any design, so there's no quicker way to create a happy mood than to use cheerful hues like the ones shown here. Sounds simple, but simple decorating ideas may be exactly what you want in a little one's room.

This smart space uses extra wide bold stripes in sherbet tints to create a feeling that's as much fun as a circus but as pretty as a spring garden. To keep the look from becoming too sweet, no conventional floral prints were used. Instead, whimsical farm animals and checks lend a fun and frisky air.

White wicker furniture has its own woven pattern that contributes subtle interest. What's more, these wicker furniture pieces will retain their charm long after she's outgrown the crib.

