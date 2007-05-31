A large-scale wall mural of the Mad Hatter, along with other hand-painted motifs throughout the room, offer lots of visual stimulation.

Classic children's stories offer wonderful baby nursery decorating ideas. A nursery designed around the slightly edgy, whimsical world of Alice in Wonderland shows a lively imagination at work -- and at play.

Hand-painted scenes and characters pay homage to the original spirit of the famous Victorian storybook by Lewis Carroll. The Cheshire Cat, White Rabbit, Mad Hatter, Alice, and other timeless characters adorn the walls, furniture, and ceiling.

Even without the hand-painted characters, however, this room is a brilliant play of colors and patterns. Crayon-box stripes, zippy checkerboard and gingham checks, pin dots, and a pretty floral on an ethereal blue ground are just some of the cheerful prints that work charmingly together. The black-and-white accents appeal to even the youngest baby, while the sophisticated mix of prints is one parents will love.

A nursery is more than baby's first room. It's a place of comfort and security for you and your newborn. With these decorating ideas, you'll be able to create a space that welcomes and nurtures the new member of your family.

ABOUT THE AUTHORS

Mary Wynn Ryan is the author of numerous interior design books including The Ultimate Kitchen, The Ultimate Bath, Cottage Style, Fresh Country Style, and Garden Style. She has written about home furnishings and interior design for various magazines and served as Midwest editor of Design Times magazine.

Heidi Tyline King is an accomplished writer and editor. She has written extensively about America's arts, culture, history, nature-based attractions, and decorating projects, including All About Paint and Wallpaper, Beautiful Wedding Crafts, Pelican Guide to the Florida Panhandle, The Unofficial Guide to the Southeast with Kids, and others.