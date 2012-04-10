10 Uses for Kitchen Cabinets Outside of the Kitchen

" " Kitchen cabinets can help keep your kitchen arranged and less cluttered. Adene Sanchez / Getty Images

What's so cool about kitchen cabinets? Sure, they serve as a handy resting place for your pots and pans, and they lend panache to your culinary space. But kitchen cabinets, even the standard variety, can be transformed for use in a variety of indoor and outdoor living areas, too.

Whether you've remodeled your kitchen and have cupboards to spare or simply want an inexpensive way to refurbish your décor, cabinets offer an economical and unique way to organize craft supplies, corral clothing and accessories, and decorate your abode.

The inexpensive kitchen cabinets you'll find in stock at home improvement stores offer a variety of finishes (though you may want to select an unfinished model if you're going to add a custom coat of paint) and come in standard heights and widths perfect for DIY projects.

And don't overlook those avocado green cupboards if you're making room for your dream kitchen -- even the most outdated cabinets can become useful and artistic additions if you upcycle them into something awesome. From tiki bars to toy chests, check out the surprising things your kitchen cabinets could become.