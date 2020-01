That lonely, days-old newspaper on your driveway is an invitation to a criminal. Hemera/ Thinkstock

A pile of yellowing newspapers on the doorstep is a movie cliché for a home that's unoccupied. Stopping the newspaper when you leave town for a while is an easy detail to forget and one that will make you a sure target. If you're still reading newsprint, make sure you stop service when you leave on vacation.