Marble is a porous stone, and if it is not sealed it may stain, so before you install marble tiles in your shower, make sure you’ve chosen a sealed version. Most marble comes that way, but double check with the dealer when you’re purchasing it – or else no amount of cleaning will keep your materials pristine. You’ll also need to reseal the marble once or twice a year; you can do this yourself with a pH sealer, available at most home stores or tile dealers, or you can call in a professional.

