How to Clean Synthetic Fabrics

Spandex is a lightweight fiber that resembles rubber in durability. It has good stretch and recovery, and it is resistant to damage from sunlight, abrasion, and oils. Always blended with other fibers, spandex provides the stretch in waistbands, foundation garments, swimwear, and exercise garments.

Hand- or machine-wash spandex-blend garments in warm water using an all-purpose detergent.

Use only oxygen bleach. Rinse thoroughly.

Line-dry or tumble-dry garments made with spandex at a low temperature setting.