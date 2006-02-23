Home & Garden
How to Clean Synthetic Fabrics

by Editors of Consumer Guide

Acrylic

Many acrylic weaves resemble wool's softness, bulk, and fluffiness. Acrylics are wrinkle-resistant and usually machine-washable. Often acrylic fibers are blended with wool or polyester fibers. Acrylic's biggest drawback is its tendency to pill. Blends will do this less than pure acrylic.

  • Dry-clean acrylic garments, or wash them by hand or in the machine.
  • Turn garments inside out before laundering to reduce pilling.
  • Wash delicate items by hand in warm water, gently squeezing out the excess. Machine-wash sturdy articles with an all-purpose detergent, and tumble-dry at low temperatures.

