How to Clean Synthetic Fabrics

Many acrylic weaves resemble wool's softness, bulk, and fluffiness. Acrylics are wrinkle-resistant and usually machine-washable. Often acrylic fibers are blended with wool or polyester fibers. Acrylic's biggest drawback is its tendency to pill. Blends will do this less than pure acrylic.

Dry-clean acrylic garments, or wash them by hand or in the machine.

Turn garments inside out before laundering to reduce pilling.

Wash delicate items by hand in warm water, gently squeezing out the excess. Machine-wash sturdy articles with an all-purpose detergent, and tumble-dry at low temperatures.