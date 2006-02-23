Home & Garden
How to Clean Synthetic Fabrics

by Editors of Consumer Guide

Modacrylic

Modacrylic is a fiber often used in fake furs, fleece robes, blankets, stuffed toys, and wigs. It is resilient, soft, and warm, and it resists mildew, sunlight damage, and wrinkling.

  • Hand-wash delicate modacrylic items, such as wigs, and machine-wash sturdy items in warm water with a gentle cycle and a light-duty detergent. Use fabric softener to reduce static electricity.
  • Use a low-heat setting in the dryer, removing modacrylic articles as soon as the tumbling stops.
  • If pressing is needed, use a cool iron.

