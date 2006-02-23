How to Clean Synthetic Fabrics

Acetate is made from cellulose and has a silklike appearance. It is closely related to rayon and has good body and drapes well. Taffeta, satin, crepe, brocade, and double knits often contain acetate. It is not very absorbent or colorfast and loses its strength when it is wet.

If the care label specifies that the article is washable, hand-wash it carefully in warm water, using a light-duty detergent.

Do not soak colored items or wash them with white articles.

Line-dry acetate away from heat or direct sunlight.

Press acetate at the coolest setting, on the wrong side, while the article is damp.

Nail polish remover and perfumes will permanently damage acetate.