How to Clean Synthetic Fabrics

Polyester fabrics are strong, resilient, wrinkle-resistant, colorfast, crisp, and hold pleats and creases well. But they are also nonabsorbent, attract and hold oil stains, may pill when rubbed, and may yellow with age. Polyester is used for clothing and filling garments and coats; some bed linens and towels are also made from polyester blends. Polyester can be safely dry-cleaned or machine-washed.

Turn polyester-knit garments inside out before washing to prevent snags.

Machine-wash polyester in warm water, using an all-purpose detergent. Use a chlorine bleach if necessary. Fabric softener will reduce static electricity.

White polyester fabric will look even whiter if you soak it overnight in a mixture of 1/2 cup automatic dishwashing detergent and 1 gallon warm water. Launder as usual, but add 1/2 cup vinegar to the final rinse.

Tumble-dry at a low temperature setting. Do not overly dry polyester; this will cause gradual shrinkage.

Press polyester fabrics at a moderate temperature setting, or use steam.