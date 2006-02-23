How to Clean Synthetic Fabrics

Fiberglass fabrics are wrinkle- and soil-resistant, but they have poor resistance to abrasion. They are not absorbent, but stand up well to sun and weather, which makes fiberglass fabrics ideal for curtains and draperies. Fiberglass is never made into wearing apparel because it sheds small glass fibers.

Dust fiberglass periodically with the upholstery attachment of your vacuum cleaner.

For best results, hand-wash fiberglass using an all-purpose detergent. Wear rubber gloves to protect your hands from fibers.

Drip-dry fiberglass articles; do not iron them.