How to Clean Synthetic Fabrics

Triacetate resembles acetate, but it is less sensitive to heat; this allows it to be creased and crisply pleated. Triacetate is often used in jersey, textured knits, and taffeta.

Pleated garments can be hand- or machine-washed in cold water. Set the gentle cycle to agitate for three minutes. Drip-dry permanently pleated garments.

Most triacetate articles can be machine-washed with an all-purpose detergent in hot or warm water.

Tumble- or line-dry triacetate. Press using a hot temperature setting.