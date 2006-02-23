Home & Garden
How to Clean Synthetic Fabrics

by Editors of Consumer Guide

Triacetate

Triacetate resembles acetate, but it is less sensitive to heat; this allows it to be creased and crisply pleated. Triacetate is often used in jersey, textured knits, and taffeta.

  • Pleated garments can be hand- or machine-washed in cold water. Set the gentle cycle to agitate for three minutes. Drip-dry permanently pleated garments.
  • Most triacetate articles can be machine-washed with an all-purpose detergent in hot or warm water.
  • Tumble- or line-dry triacetate. Press using a hot temperature setting.

Recommended

