How to Clean Synthetic Fabrics

Nylon fabrics are extremely strong, lightweight, smooth, and lustrous. They are also nonabsorbent and have excellent wrinkle resistance. Often combined with spandex, nylon knits are very stretchy but recover their original shape. Nylon is used to make many items, including lingerie, carpets, rainwear, and tents.

Machine-wash sturdy articles in warm water with an all-purpose detergent.

Hand-­wash lingerie and hosiery, using warm water and a light-duty detergent, or machine-wash in a mesh bag to prevent stretching or tearing.

Use fabric softener to significantly reduce static electricity.

Tumble-dry nylon at a low temperature setting. Press at a cool temperature setting.