How to Clean Synthetic Fabrics

Rayon is a strong, absorbent fabric, but it tends to lose strength when it is wet. It is used for drapery and upholstery fabrics as well as for clothing.

Dry-clean rayon, or wash it by hand unless it is labeled "Machine-washable." For hand-wash, use lukewarm water with a light-duty detergent. Machine-wash rayon in warm water on a gentle cycle with a light-duty detergent.

Chlorine bleach can be used on rayon unless it has been treated with a resin finish.

Drip-dry and press rayon on the wrong side with an iron at a medium temperature setting while the fabric is damp.