  Prev NEXT  

How to Clean Synthetic Fabrics

by Editors of Consumer Guide

Rayon

Rayon is a strong, absorbent fabric, but it tends to lose strength when it is wet. It is used for drapery and upholstery fabrics as well as for clothing.

  • Dry-clean rayon, or wash it by hand unless it is labeled "Machine-washable." For hand-wash, use lukewarm water with a light-duty detergent. Machine-wash rayon in warm water on a gentle cycle with a light-duty detergent.
  • Chlorine bleach can be used on rayon unless it has been treated with a resin finish.
  • Drip-dry and press rayon on the wrong side with an iron at a medium temperature setting while the fabric is damp.

