Hoyas form a twining plant with succulent, waxy, dark green leaves. The fragrant, starlike flowers, white or pink with a red center, are borne in thick clusters. When they drop, a spur is left behind. This should not be pruned off, since new blooms will appear at the same spot in following years.
Hoyas only begin to bloom when they are well-established in their pots, which may take two or three years. After that, they bloom faithfully each summer.
Hoya Quick Facts
Scientific Name: Hoya carnosa
Common Names: Wax Plant, Porcelain Flower, Hoya
Light Requirement for Hoya: Bright Light to Full Sun
Water Requirement for Hoya: Drench, Let Dry
Humidity for Hoya: Average Home
Temperature for Hoya: House
Fertilizer for Hoya: High Phosphorus
Potting Mix for Hoya: All-Purpose
Propagation of Hoya: Stem Cuttings
Decorative Use for Hoya: Hanging Basket, Table
Care Rating: Very Easy
Learn how to care for house plants:
ABOUT THE AUTHOR:Larry Hodgson is a full time garden writer out of Quebec City in the heart of French Canada where he grows well over 3,000 species and varieties. His book credits include Making the Most of Shade, The Garden Lovers Guide to Canada, Perennials for Every Purpose, Annuals for Every Purpose, Houseplants for Dummies, and Ortho's Complete Guide to Houseplants, as well as other titles in English and French. He's the winner of the Perennial Plant Association's 2006 Garden Media Award.