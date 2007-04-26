Uses for Annuals

Vining sweet peas bloom in vibrant colors.

Relive a little slice of history by growing a few heirloom flowers. These are flowers your ancestors may have enjoyed. Many of these plants are returning to popularity, thanks to their interesting appearances. Some heirlooms are only slightly different from modern flowers -- taller, larger- or smaller-flowered, or more fragrant. But other heirlooms are quite distinct and unusual. Here are some examples:

Love-lies-bleeding : Long, dangling, crimson red seed heads form colorful streamers.

Kiss-me-over-the-garden-gate : These six-foot-tall plants have pendulous pink flowers.

Balsam : This impatiens relative sprinkles flowers amid the foliage along the stems.

Sweet peas : Vining pea-shape plants that bear colorful pink, white, purple, and red flowers with delightful fragrances.

