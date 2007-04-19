Preparing Garden Soil

How to Compost
Every type of garden soil can be improved with additional organic matter, and one of the best and easiest ways to get organic matter into your soil is by adding compost. In fact, compost is simply organic matter that has already broken down sufficiently for its minerals and nutrients to be accessible to plants. You can buy compost, or you can make your own.
Organic material decays most quickly if blended with approximately equal parts of the following:
Nitrogen-rich soft and green material
- Manure from chickens, cows, horses, rabbits, pigs, guinea pigs, and other herbivores
- Fruit and vegetable peels
- Grass clippings
- Green leaves
- Strips of turf
- Alfalfa
Carbon-rich brown and material
- Wood chips
- Ground-up twigs
- Sawdust
- Pruning scraps
- Autumn leaves
- Straw
Making your own compost is beneficial for your garden, and it lets you recycle yard and kitchen waste. Keep reading to learn about starting your own compost pile.
