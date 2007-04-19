Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev NEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Lawn & Garden
  4. Gardening
  5. Garden Design

Preparing Garden Soil

by Betty Barr Mackey

How to Compost

Every type of garden soil can be improved with additional organic matter, and one of the best and easiest ways to get organic matter into your soil is by adding compost. In fact, compost is simply organic matter that has already broken down sufficiently for its minerals and nutrients to be accessible to plants. You can buy compost, or you can make your own.

Organic material decays most quickly if blended with approximately equal parts of the following:

Advertisement

Nitrogen-rich soft and green material

  • Manure from chickens, cows, horses, rabbits, pigs, guinea pigs, and other herbivores
  • Fruit and vegetable peels
  • Grass clippings
  • Green leaves
  • Strips of turf
  • Alfalfa

Carbon-rich brown and material

  • Wood chips
  • Ground-up twigs
  • Sawdust
  • Pruning scraps
  • Autumn leaves
  • Straw

Making your own compost is beneficial for your garden, and it lets you recycle yard and kitchen waste. Keep reading to learn about starting your own compost pile.

Looking for more information about gardening? Try these:

Optional Compost-Making Equipment

  • Compost inoculant
  • Compost thermometer
  • Compost tumbler
  • Garden fork
  • Sifting screen
  • Stackable composting bin
  • Vented plastic bins
  • Wire composting bin
  • Wooden composting bin
  • Worm boxes

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

New Sharing Website Links Farmers, Saves Seeds

'Warm Snap': What Happens When Trees and Shrubs Flower Early?

Backyard-Free Gardens: How to Grow Without Space

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement