Preparing Garden Soil

Every type of garden soil can be improved with additional organic matter, and one of the best and easiest ways to get organic matter into your soil is by adding compost. In fact, compost is simply organic matter that has already broken down sufficiently for its minerals and nutrients to be accessible to plants. You can buy compost, or you can make your own.

Organic material decays most quickly if blended with approximately equal parts of the following:

Nitrogen-rich soft and green material

Manure from chickens, cows, horses, rabbits, pigs, guinea pigs, and other herbivores

Fruit and vegetable peels

Grass clippings

Green leaves

Strips of turf

Alfalfa

Carbon-rich brown and material

Wood chips

Ground-up twigs

Sawdust

Pruning scraps

Autumn leaves

Straw

Making your own compost is beneficial for your garden, and it lets you recycle yard and kitchen waste. Keep reading to learn about starting your own compost pile.

