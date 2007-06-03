Kids' Bedroom Decorating Ideas

Jay Rosenblat A boat makes a charming bed for a young sailor. Designer: Diane Boyer, ASID, Diane Boyer Interiors, A Division of Bill Behrle Associates. Window treatment: L&G Decorator Workroom. Trompe l’oeil painting: Holsten Interior Artisans.

For a youngster who can't get enough of the water and rustic environs in general, this seafaring space is a permanent island getaway.

" " Jay Rosenblat A weathered Adirondack chair makes a classic perch for gazing out to sea. The hand-painted floorcloth puts sea and sand at a young mariner’s feet.

A small room with awkward eaves may seem an ambitious canvas for a seascape, but a masterpiece of trompe l'oeil painting turns the whole room into a natural setting that blurs the boundaries of ceiling, walls and floor.

Craggy rocks, beach, sea grass, fir trees, rustic little boats and a sea that meets a cloudy sky all weave a spell.

In decorating as in advertising, power comes from having one big idea on which to work variations. With a big idea like the sea, it would be easy to take a side trip from this rustic fishing village to a treasure island or a tropical getaway, depending on your child's personal preference.

There are many big ideas for kids' bedrooms out there. With help from this article, you can find the one that's right for you.

