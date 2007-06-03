Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev NEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Home Decor
  4. Nursery Decor

Kids' Bedroom Decorating Ideas

by Heidi Tyline King & Mary Wynn Ryan

On the Frontier Kids' Bedroom Decorating Idea

Jennifer Krough Bandanna-print rugs and retro cowboy memorabilia give this room a look that’s warm and fun. Manufacturer: The Warm Biscuit Bedding Co.

Cowboy style was always a lure for boys, but the American Girl doll phenomenon has popularized frontier lore for girls, too.

Today, both boys and girls can find themselves in rustic, easy-to-live-with frontier style, and, if you enjoy country style or collect Americana, it's easy to bring the look to kids' spaces.

Advertisement

Many Shaker- and Early American-style furnishings are perfect for children's rooms because these designs are so simple and practical. For example, wall racks with pegs for clothing were frontier fixtures, and they're much easier for kids to use than hangers in closets.

Contoured wood ­chairs are sturdy and comfortable, quilts are colorful and washable, and frontier-style heirlooms are already weathered and faded. And if you find yourself stuck for a color scheme, all-American red, white, and blue is a natural.

Practicality is a hallmark of modern design, too, as demonstrated in the decorating idea on the next page.

For more decorating ideas, see:

Bright Ideas

Virtually any object can be made into a lamp. The easiest way to do this is to purchase a lamp kit at a hardware or home supply store. This kit will include electrical wiring, foundation supports, and a harp for holding a lamp shade.

Begin by finding a base to match your decor. Clay pots, glass hurricane shades filled with buttons or shells, tightly woven baskets, pottery, and wooden items all work well. If the item is not hollow, drill a hole wide enough for electrical wiring to thread through. Assemble the lamp parts as indicated in the diagram, beginning at the base of the lamp and working up to the socket. Top with a coordinating shade, and voila! You have an instant conversation piece.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

How to Involve Your Kids in Room Decorating

Trends in Playroom Decor

Spring Decorating Refresh: Baby's Room

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement