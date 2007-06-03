Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev NEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Home Decor
  4. Nursery Decor

Kids' Bedroom Decorating Ideas

by Heidi Tyline King & Mary Wynn Ryan

Crayon Box Colors Kids' Bedroom Decorating Idea

Spaceships decorate these bed linens, but you can find the same rich blue on a host of patterns. Stylist: Amy Leonard. Manufacturer: The Glidden Company.

When your vision for a room is bigger than your budget, reach for a can of paint. It delivers the fastest, biggest change for the smallest investment, and your choices are unlimited.

A slatted table and chairs create a parklike feeling that’s enhanced by the cheerful Kelly green hue.

Changing the wall color will have a great impact just by itself, but why stop there? Unite an array of unmatched furniture pieces by using paint colors that harmonize with the walls, and you'll have a pulled-together look without breaking the bank.

Advertisement

In this room, pale blue walls visually expand the space; rich blue and green furniture blends in and preserves the room's visual flow.

Against this cool blue and green background, hot red and yellow accents really pop. What kid wouldn't love it?

Being cool is fun, but it's important to think about substance, too. The next page shows how a decorating idea can stimulate your child's development.

For more decorating ideas, see:

Ribbon-Hung Chalkboard

What You'll Need

  • Bulletin board
  • Black chalkboard paint
  • 2 small paintbrushes
  • 6-inch-long piece of trim, same width as frame
  • Hammer and 3/4-inch-long brads or finishing nails
  • Waterbase latex paint
  • 2 lengths 15-inch grosgrain ribbon, 1 inch wide

1. Paint back side of bulletin board (except frame) with an even coat of black chalkboard paint. Let dry; repeat twice.2. To make chalk holder, center piece of trim on front of chalkboard over frame. Tack in place with small brads or finishing nails.3. Paint 2 coats latex paint on chalk holder and frame, letting dry between coats.4. To attach ribbon, thread end of 1 ribbon length through hanger on back of board, and tie into knot to secure. Repeat for second piece of ribbon. Bring free ends of ribbon together and tie into a knot. Hang on wall as desired.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

How to Involve Your Kids in Room Decorating

Trends in Playroom Decor

Spring Decorating Refresh: Baby's Room

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement