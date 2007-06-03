Kids' Bedroom Decorating Ideas

Room to Grow Kids' Bedroom Decorating Idea
A room furnished only with a computer desk and a dresser was begging for romantic additions to make it a pretty nest for a young girl.
With the purely practical furniture already in place, the homeowner's attention turned to creating a breezy garden-inspired getaway. While this room isn't skimpy, the design
devices used here would work miracles in
any small room.
Sky blue walls give the room an airy feeling that's enhanced by the graceful tall window on one wall. A wonderful trompe l'oeil garden mural visually expands the room even further. Incredibly, the mural isn't an expensive hand-painted one; it's actually wallpaper.
The space-expanding approach extends to the floor with the use of an eye-catching rug laid on a diagonal. The result is a cool, comfortable space that can go the distance.
