Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev NEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Home Decor
  4. Nursery Decor

Kids' Bedroom Decorating Ideas

by Heidi Tyline King & Mary Wynn Ryan

Old World Enchantment Kids' Bedroom Decorating Idea

Greg Page In this comfortable room, the bed becomes a lovely focal point with a graceful swag suggesting a canopy. Designer: Alan Nugent, INTERIORS by Decorating Den.

The young girl who lives here loves pink and yellow, but her mother didn't want an overly bright treatment her daughter would tire of quickly.

Greg Page A simple knotty pine desk and hutch, whitewashed so the knots show through, is decorated with a few delicate accents in watercolor tints.

The solution was to use romantic, subtle versions of the favored hues: porcelain pink, mauve, antique ivory and old gold.

Advertisement

The girl's existing furniture, simple whitewashed pine with a French country feeling, worked nicely in the space. A simple swagged fabric treatment makes the bed a focal point; a few special vintage pieces, such as the faux bamboo end table and the circus rocking horse, enhance the nostalgic ambience.

Delicate trompe l'oeil fairies, leaves and vines embellish the walls but with a subtle touch. This is a space she'll cherish, now and through the years.

If you do favor bolder colors, the decorating idea on the next page demonstrates how to use them gracefully.

For more decorating ideas, see:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

How to Involve Your Kids in Room Decorating

Trends in Playroom Decor

Spring Decorating Refresh: Baby's Room

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement