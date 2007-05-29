Toddler Bedroom Decorating Ideas

Fabric Fair Toddler Bedroom Decorating Idea
Pretty, scalloped furniture pieces are the stock in trade of juvenile bedroom groups for girls.
But once you've found the necessary bed, dresser and desk, then what?
This beguiling room shows just how much further you can take a look with the right mix of paint and fabrics. The effect is captivating, thanks to a wonderful color palette and loving attention to dressmaker details.
A scheme of chartreuse, pink, and white creates a lighthearted ambience. Bigger furniture is off-white with pretty lines; small accessories of knotty pine are enhanced with custom-painted treatments.
What's really special is the sprightly mix of simple cotton fabrics and trim. Small-, medium-, and large-scale prints are used lavishly, but they're balanced for visual harmony and united by a shared color scheme.
The result? Springtime, year-round.
