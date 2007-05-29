Toddler Bedroom Decorating Ideas

Castle Keep Toddler Bedroom Decorating Idea
If your youngster is blessed with a good-size bedroom and you've got a connection with some talented craftspeople, the sky's the limit when it comes to imaginative design.
This lucky youngster's room is a total fantasy environment. It's practical, too: Just about every medieval castle element leads a double life as a storage unit.
To create a similar effect, a good understanding of the historical architectural icons that say "castle" is useful. This is, after all, a little boy's room, where bold and simple shapes work best.
Start with a big, kid-friendly idea, plan it out in detail, and you'll have a room memories are made of.
