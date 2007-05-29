Toddler Bedroom Decorating Ideas

Step Right Up Toddler Bedroom Decorating Idea
The circus has always been a popular theme for a child's room, but this interpretation is more dramatic and sophisticated than most.
A masterful mural that ranges around the room is an extraordinary piece of art that doesn't rely on bright colors for its drama.
Befitting the rich, relatively quiet palette, the furniture is also something special. A fusion of Craftsman, Asian and modern styles, these pieces are strikingly handsome yet sturdy enough for active kids.
If you appreciate the timeless, resilient appeal of classic wood, metal and cloth toys, you'll find it satisfying to furnish your treasured little one's room with the same kind of heirloom quality.
Years from now, you'll still be glad you did. Your child and grandchild might be glad, too!
