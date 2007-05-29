Home & Garden
Toddler Bedroom Decorating Ideas

by Heidi Tyline King & Mary Wynn Ryan

Raring to Go Toddler Bedroom Decorating Idea

Adrian Mendoza A wall becomes a play surface when areas are covered in Velcro hook and loop fasteners. Designer: Julia Dutton Haidlen, ASID, J. Haidlen Design Associates. Architect: Scott Meyers, DelValle Homes.

Lots of little guys are crazy for vehicles -- especially race cars. If you've got car-loving kids at home, why not indulge them?

This room's winning formula starts with primary colors plus black and white -- all eye-catching colors with proven kid appeal. Then, it features an array of race car motifs to spark added excitement.

Each area of the room carries the theme to triumph. For example, a ho-hum view didn't stop the action: An over-the-top valance uses bright high-contrast colors and dashing shapes to give kids plenty to look at.

The view outside this bedroom is of a neighbor’s wood fence, but that doesn’t matter a bit when the window valance is this exciting.
Adrian Mendoza

An ordinary wall is transformed into fun topography that adds visual interest but actually works as a miniature "roadway." A few big gestures like these makes a dramatic difference in how a room looks.

Toddlers have vivid imaginations. Using the ideas in this article, you'll be able to transport your young boy or girl to a magical play place every time they enter their room.

For more decorating­ ideas, see:

ABOUT THE AUTHORS

Mary Wynn Ryan is the author of numerous interior design books including The Ultimate Kitchen, The Ultimate Bath, Cottage Style, Fresh Country Style, and Garden Style. She has written about home furnishings and interior design for various magazines and served as Midwest editor of Design Times magazine.

Heidi Tyline King is an accomplished writer and editor. She has written extensively about America's arts, culture, history, nature-based attractions, and decorating projects, including All About Paint and Wallpaper, Beautiful Wedding Crafts, Pelican Guide to the Florida Panhandle, The Unofficial Guide to the Southeast with Kids, and others.

Race Car Valance

What You'll Need

  • Tape measure
  • Approximately 2 yards fabric
  • Scissors
  • Sewing machine
  • Iron and ironing board
  • Synthetic fiber
  • Pins
  • Approximately 2 yards polyester quilt batting, 1/2 inch thick
  • Craft glue
  • Staple gun and staples

1. Measure cornice you want to cover. Width of fabric piece for valance should equal front facing of cornice width plus widths of both sides plus 6 inches. For fabric height, measure height of front facing and add 4 inches.

2. To cover cornice, sew together race-car-theme fabrics to create desired pattern. To make checkerboard points, cut 12 to 16 triangles from fabric. Each triangle should be about 7 inches long and 6 inches at its widest point. With right sides facing, stitch each triangle together, leaving straight bottom edge open. Turn and press, then lightly stuff each with synthetic fiber. Center triangles along bottom edge of fabric for front facing. With right sides facing and raw edges aligned, stitch points in place.

3. Affix quilt batting over front and sides of cornice with craft glue. When dry, stretch fabric taut so it's aligned with cornice board and checkerboard points hang from bottom edge. Wrap fabric edges around to back of board; staple fabric in place. To cover top, stretch fabric over dust board. Wrap fabric edges around to back of dust board, and staple in place. Continue smoothing and stapling until fabric lies flat. Mount cornice.

