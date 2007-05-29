Toddler Bedroom Decorating Ideas

Adrian Mendoza A wall becomes a play surface when areas are covered in Velcro hook and loop fasteners. Designer: Julia Dutton Haidlen, ASID, J. Haidlen Design Associates. Architect: Scott Meyers, DelValle Homes.

Lots of little guys are crazy for vehicles -- especially race cars. If you've got car-loving kids at home, why not indulge them?

This room's winning formula starts with primary colors plus black and white -- all eye-catching colors with proven kid appeal. Then, it features an array of race car motifs to spark added excitement.

Each area of the room carries the theme to triumph. For example, a ho-hum view didn't stop the action: An over-the-top valance uses bright high-contrast colors and dashing shapes to give kids plenty to look at.

" " The view outside this bedroom is of a neighbor’s wood fence, but that doesn’t matter a bit when the window valance is this exciting. Adrian Mendoza

An ordinary wall is transformed into fun topography that adds visual interest but actually works as a miniature "roadway." A few big gestures like these makes a dramatic difference in how a room looks.

Toddlers have vivid imaginations. Using the ideas in this article, you'll be able to transport your young boy or girl to a magical play place every time they enter their room.

