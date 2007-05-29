Toddler Bedroom Decorating Ideas

Feminine Charms Toddler Bedroom Decorating Idea
Wallcoverings and fabrics make it easy to create a lighthearted, girlish look in any bedroom, as these pretty spaces show.
Whether you prefer a clean contemporary
palette or a softly antiqued one, pastel florals, stripes and plaids create simple charm.
To give a girlish scheme a little extra
substance, ground it with a piece of interesting furniture with good lines, some eye-catching details and perhaps an heirloom background.
In the rooms shown here, that job is done by
an elaborately scrolled daybed and a
weathered armoire with latticed doors.
Pieces like these have staying power that can last until your girl heads off to college and can be just as charming in a guest room later.
All children love the circus, which is
represented in the decorating idea found
on the next page.