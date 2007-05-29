Home & Garden
Toddler Bedroom Decorating Ideas

by Heidi Tyline King & Mary Wynn Ryan

Feminine Charms Toddler Bedroom Decorating Idea

enrich the look
enrich the look
Henry Biber Simple details, such as the whimsical bed skirt and practical door gate,

Wallcoverings and fabrics make it easy to create a lighthearted, girlish look in any bedroom, as these pretty spaces show.

Coordinating wallpaper and fabric patterns lets you celebrate the “bear” essentials throughout your child’s room. Manufacturer: Brewster Wallcovering Co.

Whether you prefer a clean contemporary

palette or a softly antiqued one, pastel florals, stripes and plaids create simple charm.

To give a girlish scheme a little extra

substance, ground it with a piece of interesting furniture with good lines, some eye-catching details and perhaps an heirloom background.

In the rooms shown here, that job is done by

an elaborately scrolled daybed and a

weathered armoire with latticed doors.

Pieces like these have staying power that can last until your girl heads off to college and can be just as charming in a guest room later.

All children love the circus, which is

represented in the decorating idea found

on the next page.

For more decorating ideas, see:

