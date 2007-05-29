Toddler Bedroom Decorating Ideas

Recalling Cinderella’s enchanted pumpkin turned coach, this marvelous little nest cuddles a young lady in comfort and style. Designer: Mark Wilkinson.

Pink ruffled curtains are a familiar sight in little girls' rooms, but that's just the beginning in this marvelous space.

On the walls, murals feature magical ponies and ballroom swags, and the ceiling's rosette is embellished with faux tassels.

" " A ceiling-height castle is beautifully detailed for maximum charm. Inside, it’s a storage unit for toys and clothes.

Within the room, beautifully made wood furnishings blur the line between furniture and theater. Each piece is thoughtfully designed to evoke fairy tale ideas, but each is also crafted for simplicity and safety.

While white furniture is a popular choice for young girls' rooms, this room shows that's not always necessary to create a feminine feeling. Paired with pink, rosy red and gold, the warmth of natural wood has its own allure. In the right hands, it's downright magical.

