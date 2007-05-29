Toddler Bedroom Decorating Ideas

Bradley Olman The floral graphics are fun if subtle, but the pint-size armchairs really give this room its one-of-a-kind flair. Designer: Terri Ervin, INTERIORS by Decorating Den.

Fresh-picked charm abounds in this lively room, thanks to a lime and aqua color scheme that can please your girl for a long time.

With the exception of a few floral graphic treatments, this is not a flowery space. Plaids and checks in frisky tints create a look that's feminine but cool and sporty at the same time.

The room takes a casual tongue-in-cheek approach to garden style, with amusing results. A few giant flowers on the walls and floor, larger-than-life dragonflies at the window, and window boxes filled with whimsical wooden blooms set the stage with charm.

A surprising mix of wicker and leather-upholstered furniture adds punch to this confident, cheerful space.

