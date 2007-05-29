Toddler Bedroom Decorating Ideas

Girlhood Charm Toddler Bedroom Decorating Idea
A pastel palette of the lightest greens, pinks, yellows and blues -- all frosted in white -- gives these bedrooms a gentle feminine feeling.
A closer look, however, shows that these spaces have been planned with the needs of active young girls in mind. Furniture is scaled for little ones, beds are free of pointed posts or other dangerous elements, and there's plenty of storage for all her favorite things.
What's more, while the look is undeniably girlish and delicate, it's not overly fragile. Patchwork and checked fabrics, knotty pine that's been painted and distressed, and nostalgic accents all contribute to a sturdy country look.
You'll find cute pieces like these in ready-to-finish furniture stores and resale shops as well as kids' specialty retailers.
