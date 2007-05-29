Toddler Bedroom Decorating Ideas

and very clever. Bill Matthews A house-shape bed with a cubbyhole/dollhouse footboard is charming, cozy

A pastel palette of the lightest greens, pinks, yellows and blues -- all frosted in white -- gives these bedrooms a gentle feminine feeling.

A closer look, however, shows that these spaces have been planned with the needs of active young girls in mind. Furniture is scaled for little ones, beds are free of pointed posts or other dangerous elements, and there's plenty of storage for all her favorite things.

What's more, while the look is undeniably girlish and delicate, it's not overly fragile. Patchwork and checked fabrics, knotty pine that's been painted and distressed, and nostalgic accents all contribute to a sturdy country look.

" " Bill Matthews Old-fashioned elements such as a daisy-top table, an Adirondack chair, and a ball fringe on the bed skirt help create nostalgic appeal. Designer: Pamela DiCapo. Retailer: Lauren Alexandra.

You'll find cute pieces like these in ready-to-finish furniture stores and resale shops as well as kids' specialty retailers.

Every girl likes to feel like­ a princess. The next page shows you how to make her feel like one in her room.

