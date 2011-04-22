How to Build a Futon Frame

Futons are the perfect furniture piece for small spaces. They provide seating area that can double as a bed. There's no need to buy an expensive futon from the store. Read the steps listed below and learn about how to build your own futon frame.
Materials:
Advertisement
- Twenty 1-by-3-inch pieces of wood
- Two 2-by-4-inch beams
- 2 pieces of narrow canvas
- Staple gun
- Measuring tape
Here's what to do:
- Measure your space Decide where to put the futon. Measure the length and width you have available for the futon.
- Visit the hardware store With your measurements in hand, go to the hardware store. You'll have to decide what kind of lumber you want to use. Your choices include pine, oak, poplar and maple. It's advisable to choose treated and sanded lumber [source: Tucson Futon].
- Construct the frame Lay down the two beams along their width, 2 ½ feet (76 centimeters) apart from one another. Lay one piece of wood parallel to the beams and in line with the upper left corner. Place another piece of wood next to the first piece, approximately 3 inches (7.5 centimeters) away. The spaces between the pieces of wood will vary depending on the width of your mattress. Continue to lay the pieces down in this way, until you have a fives row with four pieces of wood per row that span the width of the beam.
- Attach the canvas strips With a staple gun, attach the canvas strips perpendicular to the beams and in the spaces between the rows of wood. Now all the pieces should be connected, creating a back and seat support that can be moved up and down [source: Futon Magazine].