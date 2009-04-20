Top 10 Ways to Add Value to Your Home

In real estate, dark and cramped are no good, so a little light goes a long way. If your house has small rooms that block the flow of natural light, you may want to consider knocking down some walls and opening up your floor plan. Open floor plans usually involve combining your kitchen, dining and living areas into one big space that suits a casual lifestyle. This makes a small house feel light and airy, giving the illusion of a larger living area. Open rooms create an inviting atmosphere for entertaining, because kitchen duties can be performed while hanging out with guests. It's also great for young families because it allows parents to work on dinner while keeping an eye on the youngsters. If you're not up for taking down walls, even widening doorways 6 to 12 inches (15 to 30.5 centimeters) will make a noticeable difference. Adding rooms is also a big value booster. Great rooms can add square footage, and vaulted ceilings will make it feel like there's even more space. If you live in an older house that has small bedrooms, master bedrooms and bathrooms are also good additions that will increase the value of your home.