Maple and corn syrups are packed with sugary goodness. Whether pouring maple syrup over a short stack or using corn syrup to sweeten a treat, both are delicious additions to any food. Where they are not welcome is on household surfaces. Follow these tips to remove syrup stains.

How to Remove Maple and Corn Syrup Stains From:

Acetate, Fiberglass, Rayon, Silk, Triacetate, Wool

Sponge (the method of using a dampened pad to apply light strokes, moving outward from the center of the stain) the area with water to help remove the sugar. After sponging apply a wet spotter and a few drops of white vinegar. Cover with an absorbent pad moistened with wet spotter. Let it stand as long as any stain is being removed. Change the pad as it picks up the stain. Keep the pad and stain moist with wet spotter and vinegar. Flush (the method of applying stain remover to loosen staining material and residue from stain removers) with water and repeat until no more stain is being removed. If the stain persists, soak in a solution of 1 quart warm water, 1/2 teaspoon liquid detergent, and 1 tablespoon vinegar for 15 minutes. Rinse well with water and allow to dry.

How to Remove Maple and Corn Syrup Stains From:

Acrylic Fabric, Modacrylic, Spandex

Sponge the area with water and apply a wet spotter and a few drops of white vinegar. Cover with an absorbent pad dampened with wet spotter. Let it stand as long as any stain is being removed. Tamp (the method of bringing a brush down with light strokes on stained durable fabrics and materials) occasionally and change the pad as it picks up the stain. Flush with water. If a stain persists, presoak (the method of soaking a stained article in warm water before laundering it) in a solution of 1 quart warm water, 1/2 teaspoon liquid detergent, and 1 tablespoon vinegar for 15 minutes. Rinse well with water and launder as soon as possible.

How to Remove Maple and Corn Syrup Stains From:

Acrylic Plastic, Alabaster, Aluminum, Asphalt, Bamboo, Cane, Ceramic Glass/Tile,

Cork, Glass, Linoleum, Marble, Paint (flat or gloss), Plexiglas, Polyurethane, Stainless Steel, Tin, Vinyl Tile, Vinyl Wallcovering, Zinc

Blot up any excess spill. Wipe area with a cloth or sponge dipped in warm sudsy water. Rinse well and wipe dry.

How to Remove Maple and Corn Syrup Stains From:

Bluestone, Flagstone, Slate

Wipe up excess spill, then wash with a solution of washing soda or detergent (not soap) and water. Scrub with a cloth or soft-bristled brush. Rinse thoroughly with clear water and allow to dry.

How to Remove Maple and Corn Syrup Stains From:

Carpet (synthetic or wool), Cotton, Linen, Nylon, Olefin, Polyester

Scrape (the method of using a dull tool to gently lift off excess solid or caked-on stains) to remove the excess spill and sponge the stain with water. Apply a wet spotter and a few drops of white vinegar. (Do not use vinegar on cotton or linen.) Cover with an absorbent pad moistened with the wet spotter. Let it stand as long as any stain is being removed. Keep both the pad and stain moist with wet spotter and vinegar, changing the pad as it picks up the stain. Flush with water and repeat until no more stain is being lifted. If a stain persists, apply rubbing alcohol to the area and cover with an absorbent pad dampened with alcohol. Let it stand as long as any stain is being removed. Change the pad as it picks up the stain and keep the stain and pad moist with alcohol. Allow to dry. If a stain still remains, presoak in a solution of 1 quart warm water, 1/2 teaspoon liquid detergent, and 1 table spoon white vinegar for 15 minutes. Rinse with water and sponge stain with alcohol. Launder as soon as possible. When treating carpets, apply Stain-X Carpet Stain Remover or Spot Shot Carpet Stain Remover. Or, thoroughly dampen the spot with an enzyme solution and cover with an absorbent pad moistened with the solution. Keep area covered for 30 minutes. Using an absorbent pad, blot up as much excess moisture as possible, then allow area to thoroughly air dry.

How to Remove Maple and Corn Syrup Stains From:

Grout

Wipe up excess immediately with a cloth dipped in warm sudsy water. If any stain remains, dip a wet toothbrush into a little baking soda or powdered cleanser and gently scrub the spot. Rinse well and wipe dry.

How to Remove Maple and Corn Syrup Stains From:

Leather, Suede

Gently scrape to remove any excess syrup. Mix a solution of mild soap in lukewarm water. Swish to create a great volume of suds. Apply only the foam with a sponge. Wipe with a dry cloth. On leather only, follow with Tannery Vintage Leather Cleaner & Conditioner or Fiebing's Saddle Soap to condition the leather.

How to Remove Maple and Corn Syrup Stains From:

Wood

Wipe up any excess spill. Wipe the stain with a cloth dipped in warm sudsy water. Rinse with a cloth dampened with clear water and wipe dry. Polish or wax the wood as soon as possible.

These stain removal techniques will help you erase any trace of syrupy sweetness.

