Assess Your Garden Conditions

In locations with long summer days, plants react with fast growth.

Day length can play a big part in the success of your garden. We've all heard of the midnight sun, but we may not be aware of how our geographic position affects day length. At the equator, the length of the day stays the same through the year, but the closer you are to the North (or South) Pole, the more the light shifts with the season.

In practical terms, plants get more hours of sunlight during the summer in Boston than they do in Miami, but the reverse is true in the winter. Plants react to more hours of light per day with fast growth, which is why you'll find giant vegetable contests in northern areas such as Anchorage, Alaska. Changes in day length affect plants' growth cycles.

Water is another essential piece of the puzzle when it comes to growing healthy plants. On the next page, learn how to assess the rainfall that naturally waters your garden.

